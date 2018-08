All-Star Lineups

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At Nationals Park Washington American League

Mookie Betts, rf, Boston

Jose Altuve, 2b, Houston

Mike Trout, cf, L.A. Angeles

J.D. Martinez, dh, Boston

Jose Ramirez, 3b, Cleveland

Aaron Judge, lf, N.Y. Yankees

Manny Machado, ss, Baltimore

Jose Abreu, 1b, Chicago White Sox

Salvador Perez, c, Kansas City

Chris Sale, Boston, lhp

National League

Javier Baez, 2b, Chicago Cubs

Nolan Arenado, 3b, Colorado

Paul Goldschmidt, dh, Arizona

Freddie Freeman, 1b, Atlanta

Matt Kemp, lf, L.A. Dodgers

Bryce Harper, cf, Washington

Nick Markakis, rf, Atlanta

Brandon Crawford, ss, San Francisco

Willson Contreras, c, Chicago Cubs

Max Scherzer, rhp, Washington

