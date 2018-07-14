All-Time Women’s Grand Slam Titles

|Through 2018 Wimbledon
|
|Aus
|Fre
|Wim
|U.S
|Total
|Margaret Smith Court
|11
|5
|3
|5
|24
|Serena Williams
|7
|3
|7
|6
|23
|Steffi Graf
|4
|6
|7
|5
|22
|Helen Wills Moody
|–
|4
|8
|7
|19
|Chris Evert
|2
|7
|3
|6
|18
|Martina Navratilova
|3
|2
|9
|4
|18
|Billie Jean King
|1
|1
|6
|4
|12
|Maureen Connolly
|1
|2
|3
|3
|9
|Monica Seles
|4
|3
|–
|2
|9
|Suzanne Lenglen
|–
|2
|6
|–
|8
|Molla Mallory
|–
|–
|–
|8
|8
|Maria Bueno
|–
|–
|3
|4
|7
|Dorothea Chambers
|–
|–
|7
|–
|7
|Evonne Goolagong
|4
|1
|2
|–
|7
|Justine Henin
|1
|4
|–
|2
|7
|Venus Williams
|–
|–
|5
|2
|7
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.