All-Time Women’s Grand Slam Titles

Through 2018 Wimbledon Aus Fre Wim U.S Total Margaret Smith Court 11 5 3 5 24 Serena Williams 7 3 7 6 23 Steffi Graf 4 6 7 5 22 Helen Wills Moody – 4 8 7 19 Chris Evert 2 7 3 6 18 Martina Navratilova 3 2 9 4 18 Billie Jean King 1 1 6 4 12 Maureen Connolly 1 2 3 3 9 Monica Seles 4 3 – 2 9 Suzanne Lenglen – 2 6 – 8 Molla Mallory – – – 8 8 Maria Bueno – – 3 4 7 Dorothea Chambers – – 7 – 7 Evonne Goolagong 4 1 2 – 7 Justine Henin 1 4 – 2 7 Venus Williams – – 5 2 7

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.