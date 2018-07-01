Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 1, 2018 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 21 18 .538
St. Paul 22 19 .537
Fargo-Moorhead 20 19 .513 1
Winnipeg 20 21 .488 2
Sioux Falls 16 23 .410 5
Chicago 13 27 .325
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 30 10 .750
Kansas City 25 14 .641
Wichita 25 14 .641
Lincoln 23 17 .575 7
Cleburne 14 25 .359 15½
Texas 8 30 .211 21

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul 6, Winnipeg 5

Chicago 4, Fargo-Moorhead 1

Kansas City 7, Cleburne 4

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, ppd.

Sioux Falls 8, Texas 1

Sioux City 20, Wichita 10

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Sports News

The Associated Press

