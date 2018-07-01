American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|21
|18
|.538
|—
|St. Paul
|22
|19
|.537
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|20
|19
|.513
|1
|Winnipeg
|20
|21
|.488
|2
|Sioux Falls
|16
|23
|.410
|5
|Chicago
|13
|27
|.325
|8½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|30
|10
|.750
|—
|Kansas City
|25
|14
|.641
|4½
|Wichita
|25
|14
|.641
|4½
|Lincoln
|23
|17
|.575
|7
|Cleburne
|14
|25
|.359
|15½
|Texas
|8
|30
|.211
|21
___
St. Paul 6, Winnipeg 5
Chicago 4, Fargo-Moorhead 1
Kansas City 7, Cleburne 4
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, ppd.
Sioux Falls 8, Texas 1
Sioux City 20, Wichita 10
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
