American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 22 19 .537 — Gary Southshore 20 18 .526 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 20 19 .513 1 Winnipeg 20 21 .488 2 Sioux Falls 16 23 .410 5 Chicago 13 26 .333 8 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 31 10 .756 — Kansas City 25 14 .641 5 Wichita 25 15 .625 5½ Lincoln 23 17 .575 7½ Cleburne 14 25 .359 16 Texas 8 30 .211 21½

___

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Sioux City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.