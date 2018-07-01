American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 22 19 .537 — St. Paul 22 20 .524 ½ Winnipeg 21 21 .500 1½ Fargo-Moorhead 20 20 .500 1½ Sioux Falls 16 23 .410 5 Chicago 14 27 .341 8 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 32 10 .762 — Kansas City 25 14 .641 5½ Wichita 25 16 .610 6½ Lincoln 24 18 .571 8 Cleburne 14 25 .359 16½ Texas 8 30 .211 22

___

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 6, Fargo-Moorhead 3

Winnipeg 4, St. Paul 2

Gary Southshore 5, Lincoln 2

Sioux City 10, Wichita 4

Lincoln 1, Gary Southshore 0

Kansas City at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

