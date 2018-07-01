American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|22
|19
|.537
|—
|St. Paul
|22
|20
|.524
|½
|Winnipeg
|21
|21
|.500
|1½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|20
|20
|.500
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|16
|23
|.410
|5
|Chicago
|14
|27
|.341
|8
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|32
|10
|.762
|—
|Kansas City
|25
|14
|.641
|5½
|Wichita
|25
|16
|.610
|6½
|Lincoln
|24
|18
|.571
|8
|Cleburne
|14
|25
|.359
|16½
|Texas
|8
|30
|.211
|22
___
Chicago 6, Fargo-Moorhead 3
Winnipeg 4, St. Paul 2
Gary Southshore 5, Lincoln 2
Sioux City 10, Wichita 4
Lincoln 1, Gary Southshore 0
Kansas City at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 6:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
