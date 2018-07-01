Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 1, 2018
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 22 19 .537
St. Paul 22 20 .524 ½
Winnipeg 21 21 .500
Fargo-Moorhead 20 20 .500
Sioux Falls 16 23 .410 5
Chicago 14 27 .341 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 32 10 .762
Kansas City 25 14 .641
Wichita 25 16 .610
Lincoln 24 18 .571 8
Cleburne 14 25 .359 16½
Texas 8 30 .211 22

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 6, Fargo-Moorhead 3

Winnipeg 4, St. Paul 2

Gary Southshore 5, Lincoln 2

Sioux City 10, Wichita 4

Lincoln 1, Gary Southshore 0

Kansas City at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

