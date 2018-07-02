American Association

Listen Live Sports

July 2, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 21 19 .525
St. Paul 22 20 .524
Winnipeg 21 21 .500 1
Fargo-Moorhead 20 20 .500 1
Sioux Falls 16 24 .400 5
Chicago 14 26 .350 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 32 10 .762
Kansas City 25 15 .625 6
Wichita 25 16 .610
Lincoln 24 18 .571 8
Cleburne 15 25 .375 16
Texas 9 30 .231 21½

Monday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 6 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:30 p.m.

