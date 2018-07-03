American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|23
|19
|.548
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|21
|20
|.512
|1½
|St. Paul
|22
|22
|.500
|2
|Winnipeg
|21
|22
|.488
|2½
|Sioux Falls
|16
|25
|.390
|6½
|Chicago
|14
|28
|.333
|9
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|33
|10
|.767
|—
|Kansas City
|26
|15
|.634
|6
|Wichita
|25
|16
|.610
|7
|Lincoln
|24
|18
|.571
|8½
|Cleburne
|17
|25
|.405
|15½
|Texas
|9
|31
|.225
|22½
___
Gary Southshore 5, Chicago 1
Cleburne 5, Texas 3
Fargo-Moorhead 4, St. Paul 0
Kansas City 3, Sioux Falls 2
Sioux City 5, Winnipeg 4
Gary Southshore at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 6:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 6 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:30 p.m.
