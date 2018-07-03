Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 3, 2018 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 23 19 .548
Fargo-Moorhead 21 20 .512
St. Paul 22 22 .500 2
Winnipeg 21 22 .488
Sioux Falls 16 25 .390
Chicago 14 28 .333 9
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 33 10 .767
Kansas City 26 15 .634 6
Wichita 25 16 .610 7
Lincoln 24 18 .571
Cleburne 17 25 .405 15½
Texas 9 31 .225 22½

Monday’s Games

Gary Southshore 5, Chicago 1

Cleburne 5, Texas 3

Fargo-Moorhead 4, St. Paul 0

Kansas City 3, Sioux Falls 2

Sioux City 5, Winnipeg 4

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 6 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:30 p.m.

