American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 22 19 .537 — Fargo-Moorhead 21 20 .512 1 St. Paul 22 22 .500 1½ Winnipeg 21 22 .488 2 Sioux Falls 16 25 .390 6 Chicago 14 27 .341 8 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 33 10 .767 — Kansas City 26 15 .634 6 Wichita 25 16 .610 7 Lincoln 24 18 .571 8½ Cleburne 17 25 .405 15½ Texas 9 31 .225 22½

Monday’s Games

Gary Southshore 5, Chicago 1

Cleburne 5, Texas 3

Fargo-Moorhead 4, St. Paul 0

Kansas City 3, Sioux Falls 2

Sioux City 5, Winnipeg 4

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 6 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:30 p.m.

