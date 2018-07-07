American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|24
|23
|.511
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|23
|22
|.511
|—
|Gary Southshore
|22
|22
|.500
|½
|Winnipeg
|21
|26
|.447
|3
|Sioux Falls
|18
|26
|.409
|4½
|Chicago
|16
|28
|.364
|6½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|36
|10
|.783
|—
|Kansas City
|30
|16
|.652
|6
|Wichita
|27
|18
|.600
|8½
|Lincoln
|26
|20
|.565
|10
|Cleburne
|18
|27
|.400
|17½
|Texas
|11
|34
|.244
|24½
___
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Cleburne at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Lincoln at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
