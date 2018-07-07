Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 7, 2018
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 24 23 .511
Fargo-Moorhead 23 22 .511
Gary Southshore 22 22 .500 ½
Winnipeg 21 26 .447 3
Sioux Falls 18 26 .409
Chicago 16 28 .364
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 36 10 .783
Kansas City 30 16 .652 6
Wichita 27 18 .600
Lincoln 26 20 .565 10
Cleburne 18 27 .400 17½
Texas 11 34 .244 24½

___

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Cleburne at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sioux City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

