American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|24
|22
|.522
|—
|St. Paul
|25
|23
|.521
|—
|Gary Southshore
|22
|23
|.489
|1½
|Winnipeg
|21
|27
|.438
|4
|Sioux Falls
|19
|26
|.422
|4½
|Chicago
|17
|28
|.378
|6½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|36
|10
|.783
|—
|Kansas City
|30
|16
|.652
|6
|Wichita
|27
|18
|.600
|8½
|Lincoln
|26
|21
|.553
|10½
|Cleburne
|18
|28
|.391
|18
|Texas
|11
|34
|.244
|24½
___
Fargo-Moorhead 7, Winnipeg 6
Chicago 5, Cleburne 4
Sioux Falls 7, Gary Southshore 5
Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul 3, Lincoln 1
Texas 6, Kansas City 5
Cleburne at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Lincoln at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
