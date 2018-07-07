Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 7, 2018 11:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 24 22 .522
St. Paul 25 23 .521
Gary Southshore 22 23 .489
Winnipeg 21 27 .438 4
Sioux Falls 19 26 .422
Chicago 17 28 .378
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 36 10 .783
Kansas City 30 16 .652 6
Wichita 27 18 .600
Lincoln 26 21 .553 10½
Cleburne 18 28 .391 18
Texas 11 34 .244 24½

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Winnipeg 6

Chicago 5, Cleburne 4

Sioux Falls 7, Gary Southshore 5

Wichita at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul 3, Lincoln 1

Texas 6, Kansas City 5

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sioux City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

