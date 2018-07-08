Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 8, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 24 22 .522
St. Paul 25 23 .521
Gary Southshore 22 23 .489
Winnipeg 21 27 .438 4
Sioux Falls 19 26 .422
Chicago 17 28 .378
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 36 11 .766
Kansas City 30 17 .638 6
Wichita 28 18 .609
Lincoln 26 21 .553 10
Cleburne 18 28 .391 17½
Texas 12 34 .261 23½

___

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sioux City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

