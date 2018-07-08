Listen Live Sports

...

American Association

July 8, 2018 11:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 25 22 .532
Gary Southshore 24 23 .511 1
St. Paul 25 24 .510 1
Winnipeg 21 28 .429 5
Sioux Falls 19 27 .413
Chicago 18 29 .383 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 36 11 .766
Kansas City 30 17 .638 6
Wichita 28 18 .609
Lincoln 27 21 .563
Cleburne 18 29 .383 18
Texas 12 34 .261 23½

___

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 6, Cleburne 2

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Winnipeg 2

Gary Southshore 6, Sioux Falls 4

Lincoln 6, St. Paul 3

Wichita 11, Sioux City 8

Monday’s Games

Sioux City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

