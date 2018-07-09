American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|25
|22
|.532
|—
|Gary Southshore
|24
|23
|.511
|1
|St. Paul
|25
|24
|.510
|1
|Winnipeg
|21
|28
|.429
|5
|Sioux Falls
|19
|27
|.413
|5½
|Chicago
|18
|29
|.383
|7
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|36
|12
|.750
|—
|Kansas City
|30
|17
|.638
|5½
|Wichita
|29
|18
|.617
|6½
|Lincoln
|27
|21
|.563
|9
|Cleburne
|18
|29
|.383
|17½
|Texas
|12
|34
|.261
|23
___
Sioux City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.
Texas at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Chicago, 11:35 a.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 12:05 p.m.
Cleburne at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
