American Association

July 9, 2018 11:32 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 25 22 .532
St. Paul 25 24 .510 1
Gary Southshore 23 24 .489 2
Winnipeg 21 28 .429 5
Sioux Falls 19 27 .413
Chicago 18 28 .391
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 36 12 .750
Kansas City 31 17 .646 5
Wichita 29 18 .617
Lincoln 27 22 .551
Cleburne 18 29 .383 17½
Texas 13 34 .277 22½

___

Monday’s Games

Sioux City 3, Chicago 2

Kansas City 12, Lincoln 9

Winnipeg 5, Sioux Falls 4

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul 8, Cleburne 5

Texas 5, Gary Southshore 3

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux City at Chicago, 11:35 a.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 12:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

