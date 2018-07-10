American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 26 22 .542 — St. Paul 26 24 .520 1 Gary Southshore 23 24 .489 2½ Winnipeg 22 28 .440 5 Sioux Falls 19 28 .404 6½ Chicago 18 29 .383 7½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 37 12 .755 — Kansas City 31 17 .646 5½ Wichita 29 19 .604 7½ Lincoln 27 22 .551 10 Cleburne 18 30 .375 18½ Texas 13 34 .277 23

___

Monday’s Games

Sioux City 3, Chicago 2

Kansas City 12, Lincoln 9

Winnipeg 5, Sioux Falls 4

Advertisement

St. Paul 8, Cleburne 5

Texas 5, Gary Southshore 3

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Wichita 3

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux City at Chicago, 11:35 a.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 12:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.