The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

July 10, 2018 1:32 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 26 22 .542
St. Paul 26 24 .520 1
Gary Southshore 23 24 .489
Winnipeg 22 28 .440 5
Sioux Falls 19 28 .404
Chicago 18 29 .383
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 37 12 .755
Kansas City 31 17 .646
Wichita 29 19 .604
Lincoln 27 22 .551 10
Cleburne 18 30 .375 18½
Texas 13 34 .277 23

Monday’s Games

Sioux City 3, Chicago 2

Kansas City 12, Lincoln 9

Winnipeg 5, Sioux Falls 4

St. Paul 8, Cleburne 5

Texas 5, Gary Southshore 3

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Wichita 3

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux City at Chicago, 11:35 a.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 12:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

