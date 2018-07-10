American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|26
|22
|.542
|—
|St. Paul
|26
|24
|.520
|1
|Gary Southshore
|24
|25
|.490
|2½
|Winnipeg
|22
|29
|.431
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|20
|28
|.417
|6
|Chicago
|18
|30
|.375
|8
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|37
|12
|.755
|—
|Kansas City
|31
|17
|.646
|5½
|Wichita
|29
|19
|.604
|7½
|Lincoln
|27
|22
|.551
|10
|Cleburne
|18
|30
|.375
|18½
|Texas
|14
|34
|.292
|22½
___
Sioux Falls 4, Winnipeg 2
Texas 7, Gary Southshore 4
Sioux City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Chicago, 11:35 a.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 12:05 p.m.
Cleburne at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
