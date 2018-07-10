American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 26 22 .542 — St. Paul 26 24 .520 1 Gary Southshore 24 25 .490 2½ Winnipeg 22 29 .431 5½ Sioux Falls 20 28 .417 6 Chicago 18 30 .375 8 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 37 12 .755 — Kansas City 31 17 .646 5½ Wichita 29 19 .604 7½ Lincoln 27 22 .551 10 Cleburne 18 30 .375 18½ Texas 14 34 .292 22½

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls 4, Winnipeg 2

Texas 7, Gary Southshore 4

Sioux City at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux City at Chicago, 11:35 a.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 12:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

