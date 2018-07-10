Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 10, 2018 11:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 26 22 .542
St. Paul 26 24 .520 1
Gary Southshore 24 25 .490
Winnipeg 22 29 .431
Sioux Falls 20 28 .417 6
Chicago 18 30 .375 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 37 12 .755
Kansas City 31 17 .646
Wichita 29 19 .604
Lincoln 27 22 .551 10
Cleburne 18 30 .375 18½
Texas 14 34 .292 22½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls 4, Winnipeg 2

Texas 7, Gary Southshore 4

Chicago 5, Sioux City 3

Kansas City 2, Lincoln 1

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul 5, Cleburne 4

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux City at Chicago, 11:35 a.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Wichita, 12:05 p.m.

Cleburne at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

