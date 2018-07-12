American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 27 23 .540 — St. Paul 28 24 .538 — Gary Southshore 24 25 .490 2½ Winnipeg 23 29 .442 5 Sioux Falls 20 29 .408 6½ Chicago 19 30 .388 7½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 38 13 .745 — Kansas City 33 17 .660 4½ Wichita 30 20 .600 7½ Lincoln 27 24 .529 11 Cleburne 18 32 .360 19½ Texas 14 35 .286 23

___

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.