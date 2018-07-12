Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

July 12, 2018 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 27 23 .540
St. Paul 28 24 .538
Gary Southshore 25 25 .500 2
Winnipeg 23 29 .442 5
Sioux Falls 20 29 .408
Chicago 19 31 .380 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 38 13 .745
Kansas City 33 17 .660
Wichita 30 20 .600
Lincoln 27 24 .529 11
Cleburne 18 32 .360 19½
Texas 14 35 .286 23

___

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Wichita 6, Texas 2

St. Paul 9, Kansas City 2

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement
Friday’s Games

Chicago at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Saturday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington