American Association

|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|29
|24
|.547
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|27
|23
|.540
|½
|Gary Southshore
|24
|25
|.490
|3
|Winnipeg
|23
|29
|.442
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|20
|29
|.408
|7
|Chicago
|19
|30
|.388
|8
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|38
|13
|.745
|—
|Kansas City
|33
|18
|.647
|5
|Wichita
|31
|20
|.608
|7
|Lincoln
|27
|24
|.529
|11
|Cleburne
|18
|32
|.360
|19½
|Texas
|14
|36
|.280
|23½
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Wichita 6, Texas 2
St. Paul 9, Kansas City 2
Chicago at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
