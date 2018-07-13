American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 29 24 .547 — Fargo-Moorhead 27 23 .540 ½ Gary Southshore 25 25 .500 2½ Winnipeg 23 30 .434 6 Sioux Falls 21 29 .420 6½ Chicago 19 31 .380 8½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 38 13 .745 — Kansas City 33 18 .647 5 Wichita 31 20 .608 7 Lincoln 27 24 .529 11 Cleburne 18 32 .360 19½ Texas 14 36 .280 23½

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

