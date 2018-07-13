American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 30 24 .556 — Fargo-Moorhead 27 23 .540 1 Gary Southshore 24 25 .490 3½ Winnipeg 23 30 .434 6½ Sioux Falls 21 29 .420 7 Chicago 19 31 .380 9 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 38 13 .745 — Kansas City 33 19 .635 5½ Wichita 32 20 .615 6½ Lincoln 27 24 .529 11 Cleburne 19 32 .373 19 Texas 14 37 .275 24

___

Friday’s Games

Cleburne 7, Chicago 4

Wichita 12, Texas 3

St. Paul 4, Kansas City 1

Gary Southshore 8, Winnipeg 1

Fargo-Moorhead 11, Sioux Falls 3

Sioux City 11, Lincoln 3

Saturday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

