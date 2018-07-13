American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|30
|24
|.556
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|27
|23
|.540
|1
|Gary Southshore
|24
|25
|.490
|3½
|Winnipeg
|23
|30
|.434
|6½
|Sioux Falls
|21
|29
|.420
|7
|Chicago
|19
|31
|.380
|9
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|38
|13
|.745
|—
|Kansas City
|33
|19
|.635
|5½
|Wichita
|32
|20
|.615
|6½
|Lincoln
|27
|24
|.529
|11
|Cleburne
|19
|32
|.373
|19
|Texas
|14
|37
|.275
|24
___
Cleburne 7, Chicago 4
Wichita 12, Texas 3
St. Paul 4, Kansas City 1
Gary Southshore 8, Winnipeg 1
Fargo-Moorhead 11, Sioux Falls 3
Sioux City 11, Lincoln 3
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Texas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
