American Association

July 14, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 30 24 .556
Fargo-Moorhead 28 23 .549 ½
Gary Southshore 26 25 .510
Winnipeg 23 31 .426 7
Sioux Falls 21 30 .412
Chicago 19 32 .373
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 39 13 .750
Kansas City 33 19 .635 6
Wichita 32 20 .615 7
Lincoln 27 25 .519 12
Cleburne 19 32 .373 19½
Texas 14 37 .275 24½

Saturday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Wichita at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

