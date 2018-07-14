American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 29 23 .558 — St. Paul 30 24 .556 — Gary Southshore 27 25 .519 2 Winnipeg 23 32 .418 7½ Sioux Falls 21 31 .404 8 Chicago 19 32 .373 9½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 39 13 .750 — Kansas City 33 19 .635 6 Wichita 32 20 .615 7 Lincoln 27 25 .519 12 Cleburne 19 32 .373 19½ Texas 14 37 .275 24½

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Gary Southshore 9, Winnipeg 5

Fargo-Moorhead 12, Sioux Falls 5

Advertisement

Texas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Texas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Wichita at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.