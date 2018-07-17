Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 17, 2018 12:43 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 30 24 .556
St. Paul 31 25 .554
Gary Southshore 27 26 .509
Winnipeg 24 32 .429 7
Sioux Falls 22 32 .407 8
Chicago 21 34 .382
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 40 13 .755
Kansas City 35 20 .636 6
Wichita 34 21 .618 7
Lincoln 28 26 .519 12½
Cleburne 20 34 .370 20½
Texas 15 40 .273 26

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Wichita at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Wichita at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

