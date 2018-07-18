Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 18, 2018
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 32 24 .571
Fargo-Moorhead 30 25 .545
Gary Southshore 28 26 .519 3
Winnipeg 25 32 .439
Sioux Falls 22 33 .400
Chicago 21 35 .375 11
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 40 14 .741
Kansas City 36 20 .643 5
Wichita 34 22 .607 7
Lincoln 29 26 .527 11½
Cleburne 19 35 .352 21
Texas 16 40 .286 25

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Wichita at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Sports News

