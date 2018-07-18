American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|32
|24
|.571
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|30
|25
|.545
|1½
|Gary Southshore
|28
|26
|.519
|3
|Winnipeg
|25
|32
|.439
|7½
|Sioux Falls
|22
|33
|.400
|9½
|Chicago
|21
|35
|.375
|11
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|40
|14
|.741
|—
|Kansas City
|36
|20
|.643
|5
|Wichita
|34
|22
|.607
|7
|Lincoln
|29
|26
|.527
|11½
|Cleburne
|19
|35
|.352
|21
|Texas
|16
|40
|.286
|25
___
Kansas City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Wichita at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.
Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
