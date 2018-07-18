American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 33 24 .579 — Fargo-Moorhead 30 25 .545 2 Gary Southshore 28 26 .519 3½ Winnipeg 25 32 .439 8 Sioux Falls 22 33 .400 10 Chicago 21 35 .375 11½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 40 15 .727 — Kansas City 36 20 .643 4½ Wichita 34 22 .607 6½ Lincoln 29 26 .527 11 Cleburne 19 35 .352 20½ Texas 16 40 .286 24½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Wichita 5, Lincoln 2

Gary Southshore 8, Fargo-Moorhead 2

Chicago at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul 6, Sioux City 1

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

