The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

July 18, 2018 11:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 33 24 .579
Fargo-Moorhead 30 26 .536
Gary Southshore 28 26 .519
Winnipeg 25 32 .439 8
Sioux Falls 22 33 .400 10
Chicago 21 34 .382 11
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 40 15 .727
Kansas City 36 20 .643
Wichita 35 22 .614 6
Lincoln 29 27 .518 11½
Cleburne 19 35 .352 20½
Texas 16 40 .286 24½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 8, Cleburne 3

Wichita 5, Lincoln 2

Gary Southshore 8, Fargo-Moorhead 2

Chicago 10, Texas 6

St. Paul 6, Sioux City 1

Sioux Falls 7, Winnipeg 4

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 1:30 p.m.

Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

