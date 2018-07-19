Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 19, 2018
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 33 24 .579
Fargo-Moorhead 30 26 .536
Gary Southshore 29 26 .527 3
Winnipeg 25 33 .431
Sioux Falls 23 33 .411
Chicago 22 35 .386 11
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 40 15 .727
Kansas City 37 20 .649 4
Wichita 35 22 .614 6
Lincoln 29 27 .518 11½
Cleburne 19 36 .345 21
Texas 16 41 .281 25

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, ppd.

Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

