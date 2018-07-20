American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|30
|26
|.536
|2
|Gary Southshore
|29
|26
|.527
|2½
|Winnipeg
|25
|34
|.424
|8½
|Sioux Falls
|24
|33
|.421
|8½
|Chicago
|22
|35
|.386
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|41
|15
|.732
|—
|Kansas City
|37
|20
|.649
|4½
|Wichita
|35
|22
|.614
|6½
|Lincoln
|29
|27
|.518
|12
|Cleburne
|19
|36
|.345
|21½
|Texas
|16
|41
|.281
|25½
___
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, ppd.
Cleburne 3, Wichita 2
Sioux City 5, St. Paul 2
Sioux Falls 10, Winnipeg 8
Sioux Falls at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
