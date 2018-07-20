American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 33 25 .569 — Fargo-Moorhead 30 26 .536 2 Gary Southshore 29 26 .527 2½ Winnipeg 25 34 .424 8½ Sioux Falls 24 33 .421 8½ Chicago 22 35 .386 10½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 41 15 .732 — Kansas City 37 20 .649 4½ Wichita 35 22 .614 6½ Lincoln 29 27 .518 12 Cleburne 19 36 .345 21½ Texas 16 41 .281 25½

___

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, ppd.

Cleburne 3, Wichita 2

Sioux City 5, St. Paul 2

Sioux Falls 10, Winnipeg 8

Friday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

