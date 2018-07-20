Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 20, 2018 1:32 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 33 25 .569
Fargo-Moorhead 30 26 .536 2
Gary Southshore 28 26 .519 3
Winnipeg 25 34 .424
Sioux Falls 24 33 .421
Chicago 22 34 .393 10
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 41 15 .732
Kansas City 37 20 .649
Wichita 35 23 .603 7
Lincoln 29 27 .518 12
Cleburne 20 36 .357 21
Texas 16 41 .281 25½

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, ppd.

Cleburne 3, Wichita 2

Sioux City 5, St. Paul 2

Sioux Falls 10, Winnipeg 8

Friday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

