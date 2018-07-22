American Association

Listen Live Sports

July 22, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 32 26 .552
St. Paul 33 27 .550
Gary Southshore 30 26 .536 1
Sioux Falls 25 34 .424
Winnipeg 25 36 .410
Chicago 23 35 .397 9
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 43 15 .741
Kansas City 38 21 .644
Wichita 37 23 .617 7
Lincoln 29 29 .500 14
Cleburne 20 38 .345 23
Texas 17 42 .288 26½

Sunday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Lincoln, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 11:35 a.m.

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

