American Association

|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|33
|26
|.559
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|32
|27
|.542
|1
|St. Paul
|33
|29
|.532
|1½
|Winnipeg
|26
|36
|.419
|8½
|Sioux Falls
|25
|35
|.417
|8½
|Chicago
|24
|36
|.400
|9½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|43
|16
|.729
|—
|Kansas City
|39
|21
|.650
|4½
|Wichita
|38
|23
|.623
|6
|Lincoln
|30
|29
|.508
|13
|Cleburne
|20
|39
|.339
|23
|Texas
|17
|43
|.283
|26½
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 11:35 a.m.
Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Wichita at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
