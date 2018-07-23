Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 23, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 32 26 .552
Fargo-Moorhead 32 27 .542 ½
St. Paul 33 29 .532 1
Winnipeg 26 36 .419 8
Sioux Falls 25 35 .417 8
Chicago 24 35 .407
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 43 16 .729
Kansas City 39 21 .650
Wichita 38 23 .623 6
Lincoln 30 29 .508 13
Cleburne 20 39 .339 23
Texas 17 43 .283 26½

___

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 11:35 a.m.

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Wichita at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

