American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 33 27 .550 — Fargo-Moorhead 32 27 .542 ½ St. Paul 33 29 .532 1 Sioux Falls 26 35 .426 7½ Winnipeg 26 36 .419 8 Chicago 24 36 .400 9 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 44 16 .733 — Kansas City 39 21 .650 5 Wichita 38 23 .623 6½ Lincoln 30 29 .508 13½ Cleburne 20 40 .333 24 Texas 17 43 .283 27

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Chicago 2

Sioux City 6, Cleburne 1

Sioux Falls 10, Gary Southshore 4

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 11:35 a.m.

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Wichita at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

