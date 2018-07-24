American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|33
|27
|.550
|—
|Gary Southshore
|33
|27
|.550
|—
|St. Paul
|33
|29
|.532
|1
|Sioux Falls
|26
|35
|.426
|7½
|Winnipeg
|26
|36
|.419
|8
|Chicago
|24
|37
|.393
|9½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|44
|16
|.733
|—
|Kansas City
|39
|21
|.650
|5
|Wichita
|38
|23
|.623
|6½
|Lincoln
|30
|29
|.508
|13½
|Cleburne
|20
|40
|.333
|24
|Texas
|17
|43
|.283
|27
___
Fargo-Moorhead 8, Chicago 2
Sioux City 6, Cleburne 1
Sioux Falls 10, Gary Southshore 4
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 11:35 a.m.
Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Wichita at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.