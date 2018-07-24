Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 24, 2018 2:32 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 33 27 .550
Gary Southshore 33 27 .550
St. Paul 33 29 .532 1
Sioux Falls 26 35 .426
Winnipeg 26 36 .419 8
Chicago 24 37 .393
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 44 16 .733
Kansas City 39 21 .650 5
Wichita 38 23 .623
Lincoln 30 29 .508 13½
Cleburne 20 40 .333 24
Texas 17 43 .283 27

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Chicago 2

Sioux City 6, Cleburne 1

Sioux Falls 10, Gary Southshore 4

Tuesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 11:35 a.m.

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Wichita at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

