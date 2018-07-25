American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|34
|27
|.557
|—
|Gary Southshore
|34
|27
|.557
|—
|St. Paul
|33
|29
|.532
|1½
|Winnipeg
|27
|36
|.429
|8
|Sioux Falls
|26
|36
|.419
|8½
|Chicago
|24
|38
|.387
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|45
|16
|.738
|—
|Kansas City
|40
|21
|.656
|5
|Wichita
|38
|23
|.623
|7
|Lincoln
|30
|30
|.500
|14½
|Cleburne
|20
|41
|.328
|25
|Texas
|17
|44
|.279
|28
___
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Wichita at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Wichita at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 6 p.m.
Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 6:30 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
