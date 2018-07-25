Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 25, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 34 27 .557
Gary Southshore 34 27 .557
St. Paul 33 29 .532
Winnipeg 27 36 .429 8
Sioux Falls 26 36 .419
Chicago 24 38 .387 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 45 16 .738
Kansas City 40 21 .656 5
Wichita 38 23 .623 7
Lincoln 30 30 .500 14½
Cleburne 20 41 .328 25
Texas 17 44 .279 28

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Wichita at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Wichita at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lincoln at Sioux City, 6 p.m.

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 6:30 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

