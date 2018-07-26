Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
American Association

July 26, 2018 1:32 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 34 27 .557
Fargo-Moorhead 34 28 .548 ½
St. Paul 34 29 .540 1
Winnipeg 28 36 .438
Sioux Falls 26 37 .413 9
Chicago 25 37 .403
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 46 16 .742
Kansas City 41 21 .661 5
Wichita 38 24 .613 8
Lincoln 30 31 .492 15½
Cleburne 20 42 .323 26
Texas 17 45 .274 29

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 8, Fargo-Moorhead 5

Winnipeg 8, Texas 2

Kansas City 7, Lincoln 4

St. Paul 5, Wichita 0

Sioux City 6, Cleburne 3

Gary Southshore 8, Sioux Falls 0

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Wichita at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lincoln at Sioux City, 6 p.m.

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 6:30 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

