American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|34
|27
|.557
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|34
|28
|.548
|½
|St. Paul
|34
|29
|.540
|1
|Winnipeg
|28
|36
|.438
|7½
|Sioux Falls
|26
|37
|.413
|9
|Chicago
|25
|37
|.403
|9½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|46
|16
|.742
|—
|Kansas City
|41
|21
|.661
|5
|Wichita
|38
|24
|.613
|8
|Lincoln
|30
|31
|.492
|15½
|Cleburne
|20
|42
|.323
|26
|Texas
|17
|45
|.274
|29
___
Chicago 8, Fargo-Moorhead 5
Winnipeg 8, Texas 2
Kansas City 7, Lincoln 4
St. Paul 5, Wichita 0
Sioux City 6, Cleburne 3
Gary Southshore 8, Sioux Falls 0
Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Wichita at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 6 p.m.
Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 6:30 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
