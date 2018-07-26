Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

July 26, 2018 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 35 27 .565
Fargo-Moorhead 34 28 .548 1
St. Paul 34 29 .540
Winnipeg 28 36 .438 8
Sioux Falls 26 37 .413
Chicago 25 38 .397 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 46 16 .742
Kansas City 41 21 .661 5
Wichita 38 24 .613 8
Lincoln 30 31 .492 15½
Cleburne 20 42 .323 26
Texas 17 45 .274 29

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Wichita at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Sioux City 13, Cleburne 1

Friday’s Games

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Wichita at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington