American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|35
|27
|.565
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|34
|28
|.548
|1
|St. Paul
|34
|29
|.540
|1½
|Winnipeg
|28
|36
|.438
|8
|Sioux Falls
|26
|37
|.413
|9½
|Chicago
|25
|38
|.397
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|46
|16
|.742
|—
|Kansas City
|41
|21
|.661
|5
|Wichita
|38
|24
|.613
|8
|Lincoln
|30
|31
|.492
|15½
|Cleburne
|20
|42
|.323
|26
|Texas
|17
|45
|.274
|29
___
Texas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Wichita at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City 13, Cleburne 1
Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 6:30 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
