American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|34
|27
|.557
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|34
|28
|.548
|½
|St. Paul
|35
|29
|.547
|½
|Winnipeg
|29
|36
|.446
|7
|Sioux Falls
|26
|37
|.413
|9
|Chicago
|25
|37
|.403
|9½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|47
|16
|.746
|—
|Kansas City
|41
|22
|.651
|6
|Wichita
|38
|25
|.603
|9
|Lincoln
|31
|31
|.500
|15½
|Cleburne
|20
|43
|.317
|27
|Texas
|17
|46
|.270
|30
___
Winnipeg 5, Texas 4
Lincoln 8, Kansas City 5
Sioux City 13, Cleburne 1
St. Paul 3, Wichita 2
Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 6:30 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.