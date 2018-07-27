Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 27, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 35 27 .565
Fargo-Moorhead 34 28 .548 1
St. Paul 35 29 .547 1
Winnipeg 29 36 .446
Sioux Falls 26 37 .413
Chicago 25 38 .397 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 47 16 .746
Kansas City 41 22 .651 6
Wichita 38 25 .603 9
Lincoln 31 31 .500 15½
Cleburne 20 43 .317 27
Texas 17 46 .270 30

Friday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 5:30 p.m.

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

