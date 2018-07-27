Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 27, 2018 11:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 36 27 .571
Fargo-Moorhead 34 28 .548
St. Paul 35 29 .547
Winnipeg 29 36 .446 8
Sioux Falls 26 37 .413 10
Chicago 25 38 .397 11
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 48 16 .750
Kansas City 41 22 .651
Wichita 38 25 .603
Lincoln 31 32 .492 16½
Cleburne 20 44 .313 28
Texas 17 46 .270 30½

Friday’s Games

Gary Southshore 7, Cleburne 3

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 6:30 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux City 6, Lincoln 3

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Winnipeg 0

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul 3, Texas 1

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

