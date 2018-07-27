American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 35 27 .565 — Fargo-Moorhead 35 28 .556 ½ St. Paul 36 29 .554 ½ Winnipeg 29 37 .439 8 Sioux Falls 26 37 .413 9½ Chicago 25 37 .403 10 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 48 16 .750 — Kansas City 41 22 .651 6½ Wichita 38 25 .603 9½ Lincoln 31 32 .492 16½ Cleburne 20 44 .313 28 Texas 17 47 .266 31

___

Friday’s Games

Gary Southshore 7, Cleburne 3

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 6:30 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Sioux City 6, Lincoln 3

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Winnipeg 0

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City 4, Chicago 0

Wichita 11, Sioux Falls 8

St. Paul 3, Texas 1

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

