American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|35
|27
|.565
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|35
|28
|.556
|½
|St. Paul
|36
|29
|.554
|½
|Winnipeg
|29
|37
|.439
|8
|Sioux Falls
|26
|37
|.413
|9½
|Chicago
|25
|37
|.403
|10
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|48
|16
|.750
|—
|Kansas City
|41
|22
|.651
|6½
|Wichita
|38
|25
|.603
|9½
|Lincoln
|31
|32
|.492
|16½
|Cleburne
|20
|44
|.313
|28
|Texas
|17
|47
|.266
|31
___
Gary Southshore 7, Cleburne 3
Cleburne at Gary Southshore, 6:30 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux City 6, Lincoln 3
Fargo-Moorhead 4, Winnipeg 0
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City 4, Chicago 0
Wichita 11, Sioux Falls 8
St. Paul 3, Texas 1
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
