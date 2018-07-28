American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|36
|27
|.571
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|35
|28
|.556
|1
|St. Paul
|36
|29
|.554
|1
|Winnipeg
|29
|37
|.439
|8½
|Sioux Falls
|26
|38
|.406
|10½
|Chicago
|25
|38
|.397
|11
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|49
|16
|.754
|—
|Kansas City
|42
|22
|.656
|6½
|Wichita
|39
|25
|.609
|9½
|Lincoln
|31
|33
|.484
|17½
|Cleburne
|20
|45
|.308
|29
|Texas
|17
|47
|.266
|31½
___
Gary Southshore 7, Cleburne 3
Cleburne at Gary Southshore, cancelled
Sioux City 6, Lincoln 3
Fargo-Moorhead 4, Winnipeg 0
Kansas City 4, Chicago 0
Wichita 11, Sioux Falls 8
St. Paul 3, Texas 1
Gary Southshore 9, Cleburne 3
Sioux City 5, Lincoln 3
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
