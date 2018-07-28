American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 36 27 .571 — Fargo-Moorhead 35 28 .556 1 St. Paul 36 29 .554 1 Winnipeg 29 37 .439 8½ Sioux Falls 26 38 .406 10½ Chicago 25 38 .397 11 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 49 16 .754 — Kansas City 42 22 .656 6½ Wichita 39 25 .609 9½ Lincoln 31 33 .484 17½ Cleburne 20 45 .308 29 Texas 17 47 .266 31½

___

Friday’s Games

Gary Southshore 7, Cleburne 3

Cleburne at Gary Southshore, cancelled

Sioux City 6, Lincoln 3

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Winnipeg 0

Kansas City 4, Chicago 0

Wichita 11, Sioux Falls 8

St. Paul 3, Texas 1

Gary Southshore 9, Cleburne 3

Sioux City 5, Lincoln 3

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

