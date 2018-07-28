Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

July 28, 2018 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 37 27 .578
Fargo-Moorhead 35 28 .556
St. Paul 36 29 .554
Winnipeg 29 37 .439 9
Sioux Falls 26 38 .406 11
Chicago 25 39 .391 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 49 16 .754
Kansas City 42 22 .656
Wichita 39 25 .609
Lincoln 31 33 .484 17½
Cleburne 20 45 .308 29
Texas 17 47 .266 31½

___

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Winnipeg 4

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Wichita 4, Sioux Falls 0

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Texas at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington