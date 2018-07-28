American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|36
|27
|.571
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|36
|28
|.563
|½
|St. Paul
|36
|29
|.554
|1
|Winnipeg
|29
|38
|.433
|9
|Sioux Falls
|26
|39
|.400
|11
|Chicago
|25
|38
|.397
|11
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|49
|16
|.754
|—
|Kansas City
|42
|22
|.656
|6½
|Wichita
|40
|25
|.615
|9
|Lincoln
|31
|33
|.484
|17½
|Cleburne
|20
|45
|.308
|29
|Texas
|17
|47
|.266
|31½
___
Fargo-Moorhead 7, Winnipeg 4
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Wichita 4, Sioux Falls 0
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
