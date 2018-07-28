Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 28, 2018 11:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 36 27 .571
Fargo-Moorhead 36 28 .563 ½
St. Paul 36 29 .554 1
Winnipeg 29 38 .433 9
Sioux Falls 26 39 .400 11
Chicago 25 38 .397 11
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 50 16 .758
Kansas City 42 22 .656 7
Wichita 40 25 .615
Lincoln 31 34 .477 18½
Cleburne 20 45 .308 29½
Texas 17 47 .266 32

___

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Winnipeg 4

Wichita 4, Sioux Falls 0

Gary Southshore 11, Cleburne 4

Sioux City 2, Lincoln 1

Texas 14, St. Paul 9

Kansas City 4, Chicago 3

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

