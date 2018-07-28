American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 36 27 .571 — Fargo-Moorhead 36 28 .563 ½ St. Paul 36 29 .554 1 Winnipeg 29 38 .433 9 Sioux Falls 26 39 .400 11 Chicago 25 38 .397 11 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 50 16 .758 — Kansas City 42 22 .656 7 Wichita 40 25 .615 9½ Lincoln 31 34 .477 18½ Cleburne 20 45 .308 29½ Texas 17 47 .266 32

___

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Winnipeg 4

Wichita 4, Sioux Falls 0

Gary Southshore 11, Cleburne 4

Advertisement

Sioux City 2, Lincoln 1

Texas 14, St. Paul 9

Kansas City 4, Chicago 3

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.