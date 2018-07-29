American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|37
|27
|.578
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|36
|28
|.563
|1
|St. Paul
|36
|30
|.545
|2
|Winnipeg
|29
|38
|.433
|9½
|Sioux Falls
|26
|39
|.400
|11½
|Chicago
|25
|39
|.391
|12
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|50
|16
|.758
|—
|Kansas City
|43
|22
|.662
|6½
|Wichita
|40
|25
|.615
|9½
|Lincoln
|31
|34
|.477
|18½
|Cleburne
|20
|46
|.303
|30
|Texas
|18
|47
|.277
|31½
___
Fargo-Moorhead 7, Winnipeg 4
Wichita 4, Sioux Falls 0
Gary Southshore 11, Cleburne 4
Sioux City 2, Lincoln 1
Texas 14, St. Paul 9
Kansas City 4, Chicago 3
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
