American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 37 27 .578 — Fargo-Moorhead 36 28 .563 1 St. Paul 36 30 .545 2 Winnipeg 29 38 .433 9½ Sioux Falls 26 39 .400 11½ Chicago 25 39 .391 12 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 50 16 .758 — Kansas City 43 22 .662 6½ Wichita 40 25 .615 9½ Lincoln 31 34 .477 18½ Cleburne 20 46 .303 30 Texas 18 47 .277 31½

___

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Texas at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.