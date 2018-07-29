American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 38 27 .585 — Fargo-Moorhead 37 28 .569 1 St. Paul 36 30 .545 2½ Winnipeg 29 39 .426 10½ Chicago 26 40 .394 12½ Sioux Falls 26 40 .394 12½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 50 16 .758 — Kansas City 43 23 .652 7 Wichita 41 25 .621 9 Lincoln 31 34 .477 18½ Cleburne 20 46 .303 30 Texas 18 47 .277 31½

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Winnipeg 2

Wichita 5, Sioux Falls 3

Chicago 3, Kansas City 2

Texas at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

