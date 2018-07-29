Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 29, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 38 27 .585
Fargo-Moorhead 37 28 .569 1
St. Paul 36 30 .545
Winnipeg 29 39 .426 10½
Chicago 26 40 .394 12½
Sioux Falls 26 40 .394 12½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 50 16 .758
Kansas City 43 23 .652 7
Wichita 41 25 .621 9
Lincoln 31 34 .477 18½
Cleburne 20 46 .303 30
Texas 18 47 .277 31½

___

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Winnipeg 2

Wichita 5, Sioux Falls 3

Chicago 3, Kansas City 2

Texas at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

